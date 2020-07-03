You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Small but vocal BLM group calls for 'liberty,' 'justice' ahead of July 4 in N. Charleston

  • Updated

Just over a dozen people marched to North Charleston City Hall on Friday afternoon, calling for liberty and justice — and for voters to remove Mayor Keith Summey from office — ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

There were no speeches before of the demonstration. Instead, walkers started silently before yelling “liberty,“ “justice for all” and “no justice no peace” as they headed from North Charleston Performing Arts Center onto Montague Avenue.

Police officers followed along closely in vehicles during the 1½-mile walk.

The protest began about 1:30 p.m., as the humid air sweltered at 90 degrees.

The group grew to nearly 20 at City Hall.

After reaching the building at 2 p.m., organizer Brandon Trollinger and other marchers demanded to speak with city officials.

Protest outside city hall
Buy Now

Black Lives Matter protesters call for change outside the city hall in North Charleston, S.C., on Friday, July 3, 2020. They shouted "liberty" and "justice for all" ahead of the Independence Day holiday. Stephen Hobbs/Staff

Trollinger called for criminal justice changes, improved education for all and a reduction in homelessness in North Charleston.

He urged citizens to unite and vote Summey out of office.

Is it a great time to be an America, Trollinger shouted. “No,” protestors responded.

Trollinger led protestors in the chant: “No Summey. No KKK. No racist North Charleston.”

Attempts to reach Summey, who was first elected mayor in 1994, were unsuccessful on Friday.

Trollinger, in an interview, called Police Chief Reggie Burgess his mentor. He said he sees Summey as the problem.

“How many times have you seen Keith Summey out here?” he said of the ongoing protests.

Trollinger, who has organized other recent protests, called for North Charleston to create a citizens review board with subpoena power and for every police department to have annual racial bias audits.

“We should not celebrate this time period in the United States,” said Trollinger, who added he recently finished five years of National Guard service.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Stephen Hobbs at 843-937-5428. Follow him on Twitter @bystephenhobbs.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News