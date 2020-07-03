Small but vocal BLM group calls for 'liberty,' 'justice' ahead of July 4 in N. Charleston

Just over a dozen people marched to North Charleston City Hall on Friday afternoon, calling for liberty and justice — and for voters to remove Mayor Keith Summey from office — ahead of the Independence Day holiday.
There were no speeches before of the demonstration. Instead, walkers started silently before yelling “liberty,“ “justice for all” and “no justice no peace” as they headed from North Charleston Performing Arts Center onto Montague Avenue.
Police officers followed along closely in vehicles during the 1½-mile walk.
The protest began about 1:30 p.m., as the humid air sweltered at 90 degrees.
The group grew to nearly 20 at City Hall.
After reaching the building at 2 p.m., organizer Brandon Trollinger and other marchers demanded to speak with city officials.
Trollinger called for criminal justice changes, improved education for all and a reduction in homelessness in North Charleston.
He urged citizens to unite and vote Summey out of office.
Is it a great time to be an America, Trollinger shouted. “No,” protestors responded.
Trollinger led protestors in the chant: “No Summey. No KKK. No racist North Charleston.”
Attempts to reach Summey, who was first elected mayor in 1994, were unsuccessful on Friday.
Trollinger, in an interview, called Police Chief Reggie Burgess his mentor. He said he sees Summey as the problem.
“How many times have you seen Keith Summey out here?” he said of the ongoing protests.
Trollinger, who has organized other recent protests, called for North Charleston to create a citizens review board with subpoena power and for every police department to have annual racial bias audits.
“We should not celebrate this time period in the United States,” said Trollinger, who added he recently finished five years of National Guard service.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.