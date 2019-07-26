The State Law Enforcement Division has opened a preliminary review of the Charleston Police Department's ongoing scandal over falsified tickets.

Kathryn Richardson, a spokeswoman for SLED, told The Post and Courier that the review will determine whether a criminal investigation is warranted. Richardson said she was unable to provide further information on Friday.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said that he approached SLED about investigating roughly a week ago.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the probe, a limited number of additional officers could be swept up in the investigation.

"I want to make sure we're exploring every aspect of this," Reynolds said. "I wanted to have an independent, objective, separate look at this. That's what SLED offers."

The controversy, which resulted in two officers resigning and a change in leadership in the department's Traffic Unit, was made public July 3 when a spokesman announced that Officer Michael Baker had resigned after admitting to writing fake tickets.

Officer Blaine Morgan's resignation was announced July 10. Neither officer has been charged with a crime.

One day after Morgan's resignation, Reynolds confirmed that Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz — head of the department’s Special Units Team, including the Traffic Unit, since 2018 — was reassigned to be the command duty officer in charge of the city at night.

Reynolds has said the move was not punitive and that a change in leadership at the Traffic Unit was needed.

The Police Department does not use a traffic ticket quota, the chief told The Post and Courier earlier this month. At some point in time, 10 years ago or more, ticket writing was emphasized in Charleston to the point where the city’s budget was deeply dependent on the practice.

“That ended many years ago,” Reynolds said. “I have specifically said numbers are not important to me. I (couldn’t) care less if we write 10 tickets or 10,000 tickets.”

The incident that triggered the Police Department's inquiry happened May 23, when a female motorist was pulled over by one of the two former officers and given a verbal warning for an expired license plate tag, said police spokesman Charles Francis. The woman became suspicious when she received a notice for failing to appear in traffic court for five citations of which she had no knowledge.

Reynolds confirmed that the motorist is a relative of a command officer at the department, and that the officer informed police leadership, who launched an internal affairs investigation.

Baker was called in for an interview about the false tickets one day after the complaint was received, Reynolds said.

Reynolds said he wants the public to understand that the investigation is not over, and that the possibility that the investigation could expand in scope was not "off the table."

Most importantly, the department needs the public to have faith in its officers, he said.

"We have serious challenges in our community and we can only (address them) if the public has complete confidence in our integrity," Reynolds said. "We're going to continue to look closely at every aspect."