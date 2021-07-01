SLED opens investigation of mishandling of finances in Allendale County

The State Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation into the findings of a new forensic audit of Allendale County that revealed undocumented cash withdrawals, thousands of dollars in unreported bonuses and severe accounting deficiencies, a spokesman confirmed.

Duffie Stone, the 14th Circuit solicitor, requested the investigation, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed to The Post and Courier.

"No additional information is available at this time as we begin our active investigation," Crosby added. Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The forensic audit, released June 29, cited a range of accounting deficiencies that left the county at serious risk of fraud. The county lacks checks and balances in its accounting practices, has issued payments without invoices and hasn’t kept a general ledger for at least 13 years, among problems the auditors found.

The sheriff also withdrew thousands in cash with no explanation. The clerk of court paid thousands in Christmas bonuses to staff, including herself, without reporting them. And the rural county has at least 45 bank accounts, some in individuals’ names, the audit says.

Allendale County Council members sought the audit after complaining that the county treasurer, who is elected, was not providing them basic information about revenue, among other concerns.

The treasurer, Gerzell Chaney, resigned several weeks ago, citing a conversation with her attorney, just days after state lawmakers wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster urging him to take action.

The audit also says that Sheriff Tom Carter took out a “drug fund” account in his personal name and did not disclose it to the county administrator.

In 2020, more than $11,000 was deposited into sheriff’s “drug fund” account, including one deposit for $10,565 labeled simply “drug money.” Yet, the deposit wasn’t linked to any court proceedings, the audit says.

Carter also personally withdrew thousands of dollars from the account, the audit says. He took out nine cash withdrawals totaling $5,095 but provided no explanation of why he was withdrawing $3,695 of that money, the audit says.

“There was no approval process for these cash withdrawals, no dual control, and no reporting to the County Administrator,” the audit says. “This is a material weakness and creates the potential for fraud.”

Carter did not respond to a request for comment.

The audit’s revelations come amid a decade-long parade of scandals involving South Carolina sheriffs. Roughly one in three South Carolina counties have seen their sheriffs run afoul of the law.

The audit also is another blow to a county that has long struggled with soaring poverty, failing schools and government mismanagement. In the past five years, the state took over the county’s low-performing school district for the second time while three of Allendale’s public officials went to jail on embezzlement charges.

Beyond the Sheriff’s Office, the forensic audit shows far-reaching risks given a lack of checks and balances and a serious lack of accounting across departments.

For example, officials kept no master list of capital assets, and payments for jail renovations were made without invoices.

The county clerk, Elaine Sabb, also has nine bank accounts and is the sole person receiving and distributing money in them. She paid $13,195 in Christmas bonuses to her staff, including herself, out of a discretionary fund in 2020 but didn’t account for them in the county payroll system or report them to the IRS on W-2s.

At the same time, as of June 14, Sabb owed $885 in unpaid property taxes for 2020. She also had $837 in unpaid vehicle taxes from 2007 to 2014, the audit shows.

Sabb did not respond to a request for comment.

Many local residents hope the forensic audit and SLED investigation will bring answers to a community rife with concerns over the handling of their tax dollars.

Angel Brabham recently created the Facebook page Concerned Citizens of Allendale County to press for transparency from county officials.

"I pray they get a grip on things, and real consequences happen for those who are truly guilty," she said.