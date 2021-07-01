SLED opens investigation into mishandling of finances in Allendale County

The State Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation into the findings of a new forensic audit of Allendale County that revealed severe accounting deficiencies, including undocumented cash withdrawals and thousands of dollars in unreported bonuses, an agency spokesman confirmed.

Duffie Stone, 14th Circuit solicitor, requested the investigation, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed to The Post and Courier.

"No additional information is available at this time as we begin our active investigation," Crosby added.

Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The forensic audit, released June 29, cited a range of accounting deficiencies that left the county at serious risk of fraud. County officials lack checks and balances in their accounting practices, have issued payments without invoices and haven’t kept a general ledger for at least 13 years, among problems the auditors found.

For instance, the sheriff withdrew thousands in cash with no explanation. The clerk of court paid thousands in Christmas bonuses to staff, including herself, without reporting them. And the rural county has at least 45 bank accounts, some in individuals’ names, the audit says.

Allendale County Council members sought the audit after complaining that the county treasurer, who is elected, was not providing them basic information about revenue, among other concerns, to no avail.

Council Chairman Rick Gooding, who took the helm in January, said the forensic audit revealed alarming problems that must be addressed.

“It’s appalling to me and troubling,” he said. “It paints a bad picture for Allendale County. It really does. But County Council is going to fully cooperate with SLED.”

He added that the audit also gave the council “a good road map. We’ve just got to put one foot in front of the other.”

The treasurer, Gerzell Chaney, resigned several weeks ago, citing talks with her attorney. It came just days after state Sens. Brad Hutto and Margie Bright Matthews wrote to the governor urging him to take action because Chaney's "failures have placed Allendale County, and its school district, in financial peril."

Meanwhile, Sheriff Tom Carter had taken out an account named "drug money" in his personal name and did not disclose it to the county administrator. In 2020, more than $11,000 was deposited into that account, including a single deposit for $10,565 labeled simply “drug money." Yet, the deposit wasn’t linked to any court proceedings, the audit found.

Carter also personally withdrew thousands of dollars from the account. He took out nine cash withdrawals totaling $5,095 but provided no explanation of why he was withdrawing $3,695 of that money, the audit says.

“There was no approval process for these cash withdrawals, no dual control, and no reporting to the County Administrator,” the auditors wrote. “This is a material weakness and creates the potential for fraud.”

Carter did not respond to a request for comment.

The audit’s revelations come amid a decadelong parade of scandals involving South Carolina sheriffs. And beyond sheriffs, a lack of scrutiny and financial controls has led to myriad allegations of all kinds of mismanagement — or worse — committed by public officials, from judges to superintendents. The Post and Courier is investigating them this year in its Uncovered series.

In rural Allendale County, which sits on the Georgia border, the audit's findings didn't surprise residents who have watched their county struggle with poverty, low-performing schools and public corruption. Over the past five years alone, the state has taken over its school district for the second time while three of Allendale’s public officials went to jail on embezzlement charges.

Now, the forensic audit shows far-reaching financial risks to the county, given a major lack of checks and balances and questionable accounting practices. For example, officials kept no master list of capital assets, and payments for jail renovations were made without invoices.

The county clerk, Elaine Sabb, has nine bank accounts and is the sole person receiving and distributing money in them, the audit says.

She paid $13,195 in Christmas bonuses to her staff, including herself, out of a discretionary fund in 2020. The bonus checks ranged from $3,720 to $1,295, but Sabb didn’t account for them in the county payroll system or report them to the IRS on W-2s, the audit says.

Sabb did not respond to a request for comment.

Many local residents hope the forensic audit and SLED investigation finally will bring answers to a community rife with concerns over the handling of taxes paid by residents, many of whom are elderly and living in poverty.

Angel Brabham recently created the Facebook page Concerned Citizens of Allendale County to press for transparency from county officials.

"I pray they get a grip on things," she said, "and real consequences happen for those who are truly guilty."