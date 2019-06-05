State law enforcement officials said Wednesday no criminal charges will be brought against the Charleston police officer who arrested a man, who later died in custody, following a suspected DUI crash last summer.

The conclusion was detailed in a newly released report, including a letter of declination from the state attorney general, following a nearly four-month investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division into the Charleston Police Department's handling of the case.

Nathaniel Rhodes, 58, died four days after he was involved in the two-vehicle crash Aug. 12, 2018 in downtown Charleston.

In the aftermath of the collision, Rhodes suffered at least eight broken ribs and a lacerated liver. He was being treated in an ambulance when officers arrived at the crash site.

Kelly signed a treatment refusal form in lieu of Rhodes and brought him to a booking facility so that a blood-alcohol test could be administered.

Charleston police also said Wednesday their own internal investigation concluded the officer, Paul Kelly, violated department policy and will be demoted and re-assigned to a non-sworn position.

“I am very unhappy with our performance here, and we’ve made policy changes and are also providing additional training to address these issues,” Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement.

The night of the crash, when officers arrived with Rhodes to the station, Rhodes collapsed after getting out of the police cruiser. He was later transported to a hospital after his condition continued to worsen when he was taken inside, video of the incident shows. He died four days later.

Attorneys Justin Bamberg and Christy Fargnoli represented Rhodes' family members and publicly called on the police department in February to release information and other materials related to the case.

"The bottom line is that if this officer had placed Mr. Rhodes' safety above his own selfish interests, this family would likely be sharing happy times with their loved one right now," the attorneys said in a joint statement. "Our hope is that this incident results in dramatic changes to the way the Charleston Police Dept. deals with the citizens its officers are sworn to protect."

Rhodes' death and outcry from loved ones prompted questions over whether Kelly and others involved in the case acted properly or whether their actions hastened Rhodes' demise.

At the crash scene, Kelly asked Rhodes to step out of the ambulance in order to complete field sobriety tests after officers found an open alcohol container in his vehicle, authorities said.

Kelly, who was placed on administrative leave following Rhodes' death, had signed his own name on a document refusing medical treatment for Rhodes.

Charleston police released body camera footage related to the case on Feb. 26.

In the first of two body camera videos, Kelly and another officer stand above Rhodes, who is lying on the ground outside a booking facility.

Rhodes, with his hands cuffed behind his back, complained about the heat and not being able to walk.

“There’s air conditioning right in there,” Kelly states. “You’ve just got to walk with us to get there, sir.”

He and another officer hoist Rhodes to his feet and lead him into the room where they prepare him for the blood alcohol level test, the video shows.

But the test was never completed.

He was taken to Medical University Hospital after emergency medical services personnel arrived to the site of a near despondent Rhodes.

In the second video, Rhodes lies injured in a hospital bed as Kelly goes through paperwork.

“This has been a ridiculous week for DUI,” the officer said to a hospital staffer also present. “This guy makes three for me.”

Kelly continues to speak to Rhodes who appears unresponsive to his voice, according to the footage. The officer also told Rhodes that the blood-alcohol analysis was not conclusive because it ended before the analysis could be concluded, when Rhodes was taken to the hospital.

After stating the charges against him, the officer asks Rhodes to sign a document.

“I can’t sign,” Rhodes said, weakly.

After reviewing the footage, police officials told The Post and Courier that other body camera footage was improperly labeled and deleted after a 30-day holding period.

Out of four clips associated with the Rhodes case, two were erroneously deleted, including footage that would have shown Rhodes’ field sobriety tests and interactions with officers at the crash scene. SLED said in its report that the ever-missing footage "was not viewed or edited prior to deletion."

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at the time he and department leadership were taking steps to better preserve body camera footage in the future.

Videos will now be kept for 180 days, Reynolds said. Officers will also be retrained on proper procedures.