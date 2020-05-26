You are the owner of this article.
SLED investigating triple homicide in Bowman that left 5 others injured

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting that claimed three lives and injured several others in the Orangeburg County town of Bowman. 

Bowman police sought the help of SLED agents about 2 a.m. Monday, said Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the state agency. 

The shooting happened outside a residence within town limits at 1011 Dibble St., Bowman Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis said.

Keith Byrd covers his face while talking about those who lost their lives after a shooting in the town of Bowman early Tuesday morning that left three dead and five injured. Byrd was serving food from his food truck at the cookout. "It is such a horrible thing that the mother has to deal with her son's death." Byrd said. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

The fatal shooting occurred amid a social gathering on Memorial Day weekend, the SLED spokesman said. Five individuals were wounded. 

Initial reports from SLED stating three people were killed and eight wounded were later amended by the agency.

Bowman is about an hour west of Charleston up Interstate 26.

Further information was not immediately available. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

