SLED investigating triple homicide in Bowman that left 5 others injured

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting that claimed three lives and injured several others in the Orangeburg County town of Bowman.
Bowman police sought the help of SLED agents about 2 a.m. Monday, said Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the state agency.
The shooting happened outside a residence within town limits at 1011 Dibble St., Bowman Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis said.
The fatal shooting occurred amid a social gathering on Memorial Day weekend, the SLED spokesman said. Five individuals were wounded.
Initial reports from SLED stating three people were killed and eight wounded were later amended by the agency.
Bowman is about an hour west of Charleston up Interstate 26.
Further information was not immediately available.