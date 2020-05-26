SLED investigating triple homicide in Bowman that also left 8 injured

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in the Orangeburg County town of Bowman that left multiple people dead and injured.
Bowman police requested SLED agents to come to the scene around 2 a.m. Monday, said Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the state agency.
An exact location was not available but Crosby said the shooting happened outside, somewhere in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 178, also known as Charleston Highway.
Three people died in the incident, which the SLED spokesman said took place during a social gathering of some kind. Eight others were wounded.
Bowman is about an hour west of Charleston up Interstate 26.
Further information was not immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for more.