SLED investigating triple homicide in Bowman that also left 5 injured

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in the Orangeburg County town of Bowman that left several people dead or injured.
Bowman police requested SLED agents to come to the scene around 2 a.m. Monday, said Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the state agency.
The shooting happened outside 1011 Dibble St., a residence within town limits, Bowman Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis said.
Three people died in the shooting, which the SLED spokesman said occurred during a social gathering on the Memorial Day weekend. Five others individuals were wounded.
Initial reports from SLED stating three people were killed and eight wounded were later amended by the agency.
Bowman is about an hour west of Charleston up Interstate 26.
Further information was not immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for more.