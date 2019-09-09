SLED, State Law Enforcement Division for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy)

For the second time in a year authorities are investigating the Midlands' 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office where the previous solicitor was sent to prison.

Thom Berry, a spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, confirmed Monday the agency is "investigating allegations against a former employee" of the Solicitor's Office. 

Berry declined to provide further information.

"As our work is continuing, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details at this time," he said.  

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson was reached by phone and also said he could not provide details because of the investigation. 

Gipson was sworn in as the top prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties in January after defeating incumbent Dan Johnson.

Johnson pleaded guilty in federal court this year to using government funds to pay for a personal flight on a Panamanian airline and private stays at hotel rooms in Las Vegas, Chicago and Columbia.

He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in June. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.