For the second time in a year authorities are investigating the Midlands' 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office where the previous solicitor was sent to prison.

Thom Berry, a spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, confirmed Monday the agency is "investigating allegations against a former employee" of the Solicitor's Office.

Berry declined to provide further information.

"As our work is continuing, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details at this time," he said.

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson was reached by phone and also said he could not provide details because of the investigation.

Gipson was sworn in as the top prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties in January after defeating incumbent Dan Johnson.

Johnson pleaded guilty in federal court this year to using government funds to pay for a personal flight on a Panamanian airline and private stays at hotel rooms in Las Vegas, Chicago and Columbia.

He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in June.