SLED investigating shooting by SC security guard sent to crime scene by sheriff's office

State police are investigating after a private security guard shot and killed a man Tuesday night on Fripp Island in Beaufort County.

Agents from the State Law Enforcement Division said Beaufort County deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance and had also asked two Fripp Island security officers to head to the scene.

There, according to SLED, a man displayed a gun and one of the private security officers shot him dead. The call came in around 10:20 p.m.

SLED is investigating the case as an officer-involved shooting in which agents interview witnesses and compile a report for prosecutors.

It's been over a year since SLED investigated a shooting involving a private security officer, but the agency said it will count this case as the state's 42nd officer-involved shooting of 2020.

SLED oversees training and certification regulations for private security officers in the state, and sometimes investigates shootings involving those officers.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said it's been at least three years since they investigated a similar shooting, and that the business and individual in this case were both certified and in good standing.

The department hasn't received any recent complaints about them, according to Crosby.

In Beaufort County, it's not uncommon for private security officers to help police and deputies. They're often closer to scenes than sworn officers, said sheriff's Maj. Bob Bromage, and can act as backup for the authorities investigating a case.

Sworn officers are always sent to responds to criminal calls, Bromage said, as was done in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.