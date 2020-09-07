You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SLED investigating overnight fire that damaged church in rural Huger

  • Updated
Fire Stock Photo (copy) (copy)
File photo

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an overnight fire that heavily damaged a church in the rural Berkeley County community of Huger.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed Monday that agents were called overnight to investigate a blaze at New Hope Methodist Church on Cainhoy Road. He said the fire caused significant damage to the church. He said agents are on the scene but it is too early in the investigation to speculate on what might have sparked the fire. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A Bonneau Rural Fire official told WCBD-TV that the church was a total loss, and he shared photos showing flames engulfing the entire church building. 

The church is located along a rural, wooded stretch of road about 30 miles from downtown Charleston. 

In a videotaped sermon posted on the church's Facebook page Sunday, Pastor Shawn Chesnut reminded worshippers before the fire that God would get them through life's challenges. 

"When we feel like giving up and falling down, God is going, amen, to pick us up," she said. "God will get us get us through every trial and tribulation you and I might face." 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Glenn Smith at 843-937-5556. Follow him on Twitter @glennsmith5.

Tags

Watchdog/Public Service Editor

Glenn Smith is editor of the Watchdog and Public Service team and helped write the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, “Till Death Do Us Part.” He is a Connecticut native and a longtime crime reporter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News