SLED investigating overnight fire that damaged church in rural Huger

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an overnight fire that heavily damaged a church in the rural Berkeley County community of Huger.
SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed Monday that agents were called overnight to investigate a blaze at New Hope Methodist Church on Cainhoy Road. He said the fire caused significant damage to the church. He said agents are on the scene but it is too early in the investigation to speculate on what might have sparked the fire.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
A Bonneau Rural Fire official told WCBD-TV that the church was a total loss, and he shared photos showing flames engulfing the entire church building.
The church is located along a rural, wooded stretch of road about 30 miles from downtown Charleston.
In a videotaped sermon posted on the church's Facebook page Sunday, Pastor Shawn Chesnut reminded worshippers before the fire that God would get them through life's challenges.
"When we feel like giving up and falling down, God is going, amen, to pick us up," she said. "God will get us get us through every trial and tribulation you and I might face."
