SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Columbia police officer shot a fleeing man Wednesday night.
Officers were patrolling an area off Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive around 6 p.m. to investigate reports of car break-ins, police said. An officer stopped to speak with a man who was walking along Monticello Road, but the man started to run when officers left the patrol vehicle, according to police.
Police said that during the chase on foot, the man produced a gun and an officer fired, striking him at least once.
The man was transported to a local hospital. The officer was not injured, and he will be on administrative leave with pay while SLED investigates the shooting.
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is also investigating the incident, police said.
No further information was immediately available.