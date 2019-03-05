Horry County officials revealed Tuesday the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the construction of five new schools.
The work, done by Raleigh firm Firstfloor Energy Positive, totaled more than $200 million. It has been under close scrutiny by local media for years, partly because it was the most expensive bid submitted when Horry County sought a builder.
Last May, the nonprofit group Public Access to Public Records requested several documents related to the project. It was in response to records requests that Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier sent a statement to media Tuesday acknowledging the investigation.
"The district has and will continue to comply with South Carolina laws pertaining to the Freedom of Information Act, but at the same time, the district will not release information that would compromise a law enforcement investigation," she wrote.
A spokesman for SLED did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday.
The district's statement also was the most significant acknowledgement to date of meetings between schools officials and Firstfloor before the company submitted its proposal.
Horry County began looking for a builder in 2014 and sought qualifications from potential firms that October. But Firstfloor Chief Executive Officer Robbie Ferris was swapping emails with an attorney for the district as early as June, according to the county's statement.
The bidding process was canceled by the year's end. In February 2015, Horry County Schools started a new procurement process to seek specifically a builder of energy-positive schools. Firstfloor promised its facilities would produce 40 percent more energy than they consumed, helping to offset eventually its higher construction price tag.
The schools never hit that original energy target, the Sun News reported.
PAPR already has received thousands of pages of documents from the district but continues to seek others related to the episode, including the emails referenced in the district's statement.
Kaylynn Warren, executive director of PAPR, said her group had not heard from the school system for a month until Tuesday. She saw the statement as a sign that more documents might be released.
Warren said the district previously indicated it could not access some documents that were in the possession of former Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo, who died after a heart attack last spring. But she said the district still has a responsibility to retain those records.
"I think we’re quite all right with saying they’re being evasive," Warren said.