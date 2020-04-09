SLED investigating Columbia police shooting that left 17-year-old dead

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Columbia police officer fatally shot a teenager Wednesday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 17-year-old Columbia resident Joshua Dariandre Ruffin.

Ruffin was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital following the shooting and was pronounced dead, Watts said.

Officers were patrolling an area off Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive around 6 p.m. to investigate reports of car break-ins, police said.

An officer saw a young man, later identified as Ruffin, at the intersection of Trimrod and Arlington streets, near Monticello, and got out of his patrol vehicle to speak with him, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said on Thursday.

Ruffin turned away, put his hands around his waistline and ran, sparking a foot pursuit, Holbrook said.

"During the foot pursuit, which lasted about 20 seconds, the young man produced a handgun and at that time, it resulted in gunfire," the chief said. "The young man was hit one time in the front, upper body, indicating that he was facing the officer at the time he was hit by gunfire."

Following department protocol, SLED was called in to investigate the shooting, Holbrook said. Police are also conducting an internal investigation to determine whether department protocol was followed in the shooting.

The chief said a weapon was found beside Ruffin "along with a woman-style purse containing cash."

Investigators do not yet know the relevance of the purse, Holbrook said.

The shooting was captured on the officer's body camera, which is being reviewed by investigators, the chief said. Authorities intend to release the footage when appropriate and when its release will not harm the investigation.

Police investigators will work with SLED to trace the handgun found beside Ruffin, see where it was purchased, whether it was reported stolen and whether it has been used in any other shootings, Holbrook said.

The name of the Columbia police officer involved in Wednesday's shooting was not released on Thursday. Holbrook said the department would release the officer's name after he has been interviewed by SLED.

The officer is a white man who has been with the Columbia Police Department 4½ years and has not been involved in any prior shootings, the chief said.

The officer was not injured and will be on administrative leave with pay while SLED investigates the shooting, police said.

In a statement, SLED said the incident was the ninth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.