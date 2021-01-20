SLED investigating after armed man shot during confrontation with Charleston police

State law enforcement officials are investigating the police shooting of an armed suspect Tuesday night after a chase by Charleston police.

According to Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, officers found a vehicle that had been reported as carjacked. They chased it from Rutledge Avenue and Maple Street to the corner of Comstock and Spruill avenues in North Charleston.

The suspect, who was not identified, was armed and the chase ended with gunfire shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds said. The man was shot and taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries was not released.

No other injuries were reported, a State Law Enforcement Division spokesman said.

Reynolds said the man was suspected in a recent homicide in Georgetown, a carjacking in the parking lot of a Whole Foods in Mount Pleasant and a second carjacking in Charleston.

The case marks the fourth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 such shootings in the state, two of which involved Charleston police officers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.