SLED investigates officer-involved shooting that injured Bluffton man

A Bluffton man who tried to assault a Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy with a pipe early Sunday was shot and injured, police said.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. in the Shady Glen Mobile Home Park, becoming the state’s 15th officer-involved shooting of the year.

Authorities were responding to a disturbance outside a residence when a pipe-wielding man tried to attack a deputy, who drew his service weapon and fired twice, officials said.

The man “continued to be combative” after sustaining a gunshot wound but was restrained and transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital.

The agency didn’t publicly identify the officer involved in the case and the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. South Carolina saw 45 officer-involved shootings in 2019.

No further information was immediately available.