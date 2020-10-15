SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in North Charleston; man's injuries not fatal

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man was shot by North Charleston police officers and transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, a state Law Enforcement Division spokesman said Thursday.
The shooting took place on Patriot Boulevard near Ashley Phosphate Road on Thursday morning, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said in an email.
Deckard said three officers were involved in the shooting and they were placed on paid administrative leave.
SLED is investigating because the agency investigates all cases that involve a police officer shooting at someone.
SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said shots were fired "during a confrontation" between a man and North Charleston police officers.
North Charleston police "were responding to reports of a disturbance" when they encountered the man, Crosby said, and the man presented "what looked like a firearm."
This is the 41st officer-involved shooting in the state this year, according to data provided by SLED and the second involving a North Charleston police officer.
Last year, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in the state, including one involving the North Charleston Police Department.