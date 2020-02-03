State Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating an inmate attack on a prison staff member that occurred Sunday at Lee Correctional Institution in rural Bishopville.
A male inmate tried to sexually assault a female staffer at the maximum-security prison, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The employee was examined at an area hospital and released, the agency said.
Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain would not identify the inmate in question or discuss the circumstances surrounding the attack, citing the ongoing investigation. Charges are expected in the incident, she said.
The attack occurred at the same prison where seven men died in a killing spree in April 2018. Dozens more were left wounded. Corrections officials have blamed the confrontation on gangs warring over turf and contraband.
The Post and Courier in December published the first in-depth account of the riot, revealing that staffing shortages, a mass transfer of rival gang members into Lee and security gaps also contributed to the outbreak of violence.
Prison officials have said conditions have improved since the riot. Contraband seizures are down, as are the number of violent confrontations. In the last quarter of 2019, Lee didn't have any serious assaults — a milestone for a prison that recorded about one fight a day the year before, corrections officials said.
After years of pleading for more money, the S.C. Department of Corrections could soon see a significant boost in funding to improve prison security, bolster staffing and combat the growing menace from gangs who control violence and a black market economy behind bars.
Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed spending $129 million more to improve prison security system-wide, bolster staff and combat gangs in an effort to make the state's correctional institutions safer for officers and inmates alike. That is less than half the amount his prisons director had asked for, but it would still represent the largest single investment in upgrades to the beleaguered prison system in decades.