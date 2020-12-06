SLED investigates after suspect shot in confrontation with Hanahan officer

State Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating after man was shot after a vehicle pursuit and confrontation with a Hanahan police officer.

The incident began with an attempted traffic stop on Henry Brown Boulevard around 10:12 p.m. Saturday, according to the Hanahan Police Department.

Police said the driver refused to stop, beginning a pursuit. When the car finally stopped in unincorporated Goose Creek, "the officer discharged their weapon," a press release said.

Tommy Crosby, a SLED spokesman, said investigators are working to determine who fired the shot that injured the suspect and that it was too early in the investigation to say whether the officer's bullet struck the man, who was in serious condition at an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of SLED's investigation and an internal investigation by the department.

No further information about the shooting was available Sunday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident was the 47th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, according to SLED, and the first involving the Hanahan Police Department.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings, none of which involved Hanahan officers.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the State Law Enforcement Division is still determining who shot the suspect.