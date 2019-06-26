SLED helicopter crash

A State Law Enforcement Division helicopter crashed at Summerville Airport on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. SLED/Provided

A State Law Enforcement Division helicopter crashed in Dorchester County Wednesday afternoon, leaving the pilot injured.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at Summerville Airport, said Thom Berry, a SLED spokesman. The pilot was the only occupant and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The helicopter was flying a mission for Dorchester County authorities," Berry said. "This is the first crash of a SLED helicopter in the agency’s history."

As of early Wednesday night, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board were gathering information on the crash, said Terry Williams, an NTSB spokesman.

The helicopter was a McDonnell Douglas 369E, said Arlene Salac, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

Further information was not available on Wednesday.

