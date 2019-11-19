The State Law Enforcement Division has completed a preliminary review of Emanuel AME Church finances and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

State authorities opened the probe in October to investigate the church's handling of millions of dollars in donations that poured in after a racist gunman killed nine black worshippers gathering for their Bible study in June 2015.

Concerns over the church's handling of those donations emerged soon after the shooting, but SLED did not open its investigation until four years later. The probe lasted a few weeks.

"Our investigation found no evidence to substantiate claims of criminal violations," said Tommy Crosby, a SLED spokesman.

The preliminary review was completed Monday, Crosby said.

The Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, who became pastor of Emanuel a year after the tragedy, said that he spoke with a SLED agent during the investigation and answered questions about the donations.

“We are definitely prayerful that this closure will continue to aid in the healing of all those directly and indirectly impacted by the horrific events of June 17, 2015,” Manning said.

When SLED opened the investigation, Manning said he heard from members trying to heal who wondered, “How long will this continue to last?”

He also noted that the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation, which is raising money to build a $10 million space to honor the nine people killed, is a separate nonprofit entity from the church with a separate board and accounting “because we understand the importance of being transparent.”

However, those who have raised concerns said they were shocked.

Althea Latham, the church's former secretary, has maintained that she saw people in the church open envelopes addressed to victims and their families and take donations off-site to count. She said the church's new leaders fired her less than two months after the shooting because she voiced her concerns and suggested Emanuel seek an outside auditor to monitor the money.

The church did hire an auditor. However, that review looked only at the fund in which church leaders were supposed to put donations, not the entirety of Emanuel's finances to see if donations went elsewhere.

Latham said Tuesday that a SLED agent told her some people had refused to talk with him and that the investigation would be reopened if new information arises.

"It's awful," she said. "I think it's a situation in which they don't want to touch the church because of what the church has been through. But I saw what I saw, and I know why they terminated me."

Latham was not the only person to speak out.

Many of the shooting victims’ family members said that in the immediate months after, mail sent to the church but addressed to them arrived at their homes opened, some envelopes marked "empty."

Arthur Hurd, whose wife Cynthia died in the shooting, said he also witnessed women open envelopes addressed to victims' families and take donations without keeping a log of money received. He later filed a lawsuit, but it looked only at the fund Emanuel created to house the donations. It did not look at the church’s broader finances.

Longtime Emanuel member Liz Alston said in October that members hadn't received proper financial accounting from church leaders since the shooting, despite the flocks of visitors who still pour in and leave money in the collection plate every Sunday.

“I do hope some accountability will come out of this investigation,” Alston said. “Financial accountability is a big problem at Emanuel. Yes, SLED is investigating — at my blessing.”

About a year after the shooting, Emanuel leaders announced the church received about $3.3 million in donations. They kept $1.8 million of that for the church and divided $1.5 million among the families of the nine victims, as well as survivor Polly Sheppard, who did not lose a family member in the massacre.

Among those still hurt by that distribution method is Felicia Sanders, who survived by hiding beneath a table and playing dead with her 11-year-old granddaughter. Her son, Tywanza, was killed right beside them.

When Emanuel distributed the donations, Sanders received the same amount as other families of the nine who died but no money for herself or the young girl, now a teenager. The child has needed substantial mental health care, including hospitalization, for the trauma she survived. She will likely continue to need treatment in the years ahead, a family spokesman said.

Jennifer Berry Hawes contributed to this report.