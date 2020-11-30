Slate of large winter events scheduled around Columbia area despite spike in COVID cases

COLUMBIA — From a Christmas tree lighting in Blythewood to Nutcracker performances by the Columbia City Ballet, more than 20 events expected to draw thousands of people across the capital region through the holiday season won exemptions from South Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

They'll take place as COVID-19 cases are spiking again with more gatherings heading inside amid colder weather. South Carolina COVID totals have not been this high since the late summer, with daily numbers often surpassing 1,000 cases in the past three weeks.

Local event organizers say they are taking precautions to keep the virus from spreading during the busy holiday season, including setting up hand sanitizer stations, requiring masks, enforcing social distancing guidelines and capping attendance at functions or within buildings. For instance, Koger Center for the Arts is allowing 20 percent capacity for events.

Since August, any event attracting more than 250 people must get approval from the S.C. Department of Commerce by submitting plans for safe practices including social distancing. More than 1,000 events have been approved by state officials, such as the Dec. 12 Lights of Lugoff Parade where crowds are authorized for up to 5,000 people.

Some of the Columbia-area events are a matter of survival to businesses hurt by the drop in sales.

“Some of these stores had to close for a period of time and really, really suffered with sales They started to pick back up, but they still need that shot in the arm for the holidays,” said Jennifer Suber, marketing coordinator for the Devine Street Association, which is holding Devine Day Out. “These are our neighbors that own stores and if we want them to be open, we have to shop there.”

Normally held on the second Thursday in November as an evening event, organizers pushed the date out to Dec. 5 with extended daytime hours. Typically, 1,500 people attend. All stores are required to follow city guidelines on social distancing, but merchants got permission to put goods outside. Many also offer curbside and delivery options, Suber said.

Several athletic and corporate events are planned, including the Dec. 20 S.C. Junior Showcase Bowl football game at Ben Lippen High School. Up to 5,000 are expected to attend the competition featuring 88 players. Safety plans for the game were not immediately known.

The matchup is taking place even as other local sports events have been called off, such as the Chick-Fil-A Classic, a basketball tournament played in Columbia every December since 2002 featuring nationally recognized high school stars.

Another holiday staple, the 19th annual Holiday Lights on the River in Saluda Shoals Park, is expected to draw a large crowd. Typically, the event which runs through Dec. 31, attracts 20,000 vehicles. The display begins each day at 6 p.m.

Mark Smyers, who heads the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission, said organizers felt it was important to carry on the tradition at the Columbia park, hoping it will give people a sense of normalcy around a holiday that otherwise will feel very different for many.

Officials called off a walk and run usually associated with the lighting because early registration suggested a size that "we weren't comfortable with," Smyers said.

"This year, we kind of have a little bit of a new meaning. We love that that we give the community an opportunity to create memories with their families, but this year it's taken on a whole new feel," Smyers said. "We're certainly prepared to handle the volume of cars if it does come."

Another Midlands holiday institution, the "Jesus Is His Name" production, will head into its 34th year while sticking to its eight-show run. The tale of Jesus' life draws nearly 10,000 people from around the Southeast.

Eddie Owen, who organizes the event and its 130-person cast, said staging the play out of a 60,000-square-foot facility in West Columbia was a matter of faith.

“Ultimately, it got down to a lot of people got scared, and people need hope. And those of us who are managing the ministry said, 'Can we do it and what does it look like?’” Owen said.

Social distancing requirements will be followed, cast members won't have as much interaction with the audience and seating within the 1,800-person theatre will be capped based on per-show attendance.