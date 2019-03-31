COLUMBIA — Around South Carolina's capital city on Sunday, reminders of the kidnapping and death of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student punctuated the spring weekend.

Bouquets of flowers at a makeshift memorial at Five Point’s landmark fountain above burned-out tea candles near where Samantha Josephson, who was abducted after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride at the end of a night out with friends at a bar.

USC students wrestled with one of the university’s darkest episodes in recent memory — one still marked by lingering questions about what happened. They also grew warier of routines they had taken for granted, like hailing a ride home late at night.

Heather Hunter, a freshman studying music education, said she’d always been careful about checking drivers’ names and calling them first so she could watch them pick up the phone.

"It could happen to me," Hunter said, wondering aloud what could happen if she slipped up. "That could be me."

During a vigil held at USC on Sunday night, school President Harris Pastides sent a message pledging to spend the week honoring Josephson and offering more security training for students. Seymour Josephson, the slain woman's father, asked students at the vigil to travel in groups, even in rideshares, saying his daughter might have stood a better chance if others were with her in the car.

After Josephson's friends shared memories, students then lit candles and held a moment of silence on a recreation field in the heart of campus. A rabbi offered a prayer in Hebrew at the end of the vigil.

Josephson's family traveled from the family's home in New Jersey to Columbia where her mother spoke at a Sunday court hearing, saying the accused killer has "taken away a piece of our heart, soul, and life."

"I cannot fathom how someone could randomly select a person, a beautiful girl, and steal her life away," Marci Josephson said in court according to Columbia television station WLTX. "It sickens us to think that his face was the last thing my baby girl saw on this earth. Does he even know her name?

"His selfish, unspeakable, and violent actions have created a hole in the universe, a hole in our universe, and we see the unimaginable ripple effect on our world."

Nathaniel Rowland, the 24-year-old Clarendon County man charged with murder and kidnapping, was not in the courtroom after waiving his right to appear.

The Josephsons will bury their daughter, who has received a full scholarship to Drexel University law school, in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Rowland's legal history in South Carolina does not include previous accusations of violence, according to state court records.

He has a number of traffic violations in Clarendon, Sumter and Lexington counties, mostly for not wearing a seatbelt, according to court records. He was charged with having an open container of alcohol in February in Sumter County.

The most serious previous charge against Rowland was obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses in a complaint involving a Columbia pawn shop. The case is pending.

Now Rowland sits in a Richland County jail accused of a crime that has shocked the nation.

Rowland was arrested around early Saturday morning after police saw a car near the bar-filled Five Points neighborhood popular with college students that matched the description of the one Josephson hopped into before disappearing about 24 hours earlier.

Josephson's body was found Friday evening by turkey hunters more than 60 miles east of Columbia in a remote wooded area of Clarendon County near where near where Rowland lived recently, authorities said.

Josephson suffered wounds from her head to her feet, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Josephson's cell phone was recovered from the car and lab tests determined that blood found in the car matched the USC student, according to the warrant. The car's child-safety door and window locks were engaged to prevent someone from escaping the car, the warrant said.

A passenger was in Rowland’s car when he ran from police. She was an acquaintance of Rowland and is cooperating with police, said Jennifer Timmons, a Columbia police spokeswoman.