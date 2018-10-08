FLORENCE — A police officer killed in a hail of gunfire as he came to the aid of fellow officers last week was remembered Monday as a "hero" and a "true friend" who mentored countless people as he served the community.

Loved ones, colleagues and law enforcement officers from as far as Dallas showed up by the hundreds for Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway's memorial service. They heard from close friends who described Carraway, 52, as a strong but tender man, a devoted Oakland Raiders fan and a church choir singer with a distinctive deep voice.

"He had the heart of a giant. He was the size of a giant, too," said Michael Wright, a deacon at Carraway's church, Macedonia Missionary Baptist in Darlington.

Carraway was gunned down Wednesday during what authorities have described as an ambush at a home in an upscale subdivision outside city limits.

Six other law enforcement officers with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department were wounded, four of them critically.

Carraway was one of several officers who responded to assist sheriff's deputies who were shot and wounded by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins as they tried to question his son about an alleged sexual assault of a minor, authorities said. A nearly two-hour standoff ensued.

Hopkins faces a murder charge and six counts of attempted murder.

Carraway was a veteran of the Florence Police Department, where officials said he was revered for his dedication to helping youth through efforts such as a summer camp that he started for disadvantaged children.

A video from a recent City Council meeting showed Carraway smiling and joking for the camera as Mayor Stephen Wukela presented him with a pin for 30 years of service.

During the funeral at the Florence Center, Wukela said Carraway's firmness coupled with his sense of humor brought calm to the most difficult situations.

"In a world where it seems sometimes that everyone is angry, Sgt. Terrence Carraway was a peacemaker," he said. "To be sure, he was tough. He had a spirit of determination and courage that was on display Wednesday afternoon."

Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington, a longtime friend, knew Carraway as a fearless officer. He said he was certain that Carraway didn't hesitate to jump in to assist at the shooting scene.

"That's what he always did," he said. "In fact, I recall him telling me that early on in my career: 'Never be afraid of anything. And even if you are afraid, don't let anybody know that you're afraid.'"

Outside the Florence Center, mourners placed dozens of balloons, teddy bears and personal notes atop a Florence police cruiser. A card made by a child read, "Thank you so much for keeping our world safe!"

Someone left a small toy police car on the cruiser’s trunk amid a pile of bouquets and a poster of Carraway that referred to the slain officer as a friend and a hero.

"God couldn’t have picked a better soldier," one woman said of Carraway as she consoled another woman.

While Carraway was committed to public service, friends said he was even prouder to be a husband and a father. He recently threw a surprise birthday party for his wife of 29 years, Allison.

Carraway's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Cecil Bromell, implored the crowd to vote and "try to do something" to take a stand against gun violence. He warned against letting hate fester and encouraged the mourners to instead come together in the spirit of compassion.

"Brother Carraway believed that love is stronger than hate," he said. "He showed people love."