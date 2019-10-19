Officials are working to identify the person whose skeletal remains were uncovered at Westvaco Park in Hanahan on Friday.
A group of citizens stumbled across the remains deep in the woods around 5:30 p.m., Hanahan police Deputy Chief Michael Fowler said. The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has collected the remains and is investigating the death.
So far, the bones haven't offered any clues about the identity of the dead person, including how they died or how long they've been at the park off Rhett Avenue, Fowler said. Officials also haven't been able to determine the persons age or gender.