A 4-foot-long alligator crawled up on a Goose Creek porch on a recent Sunday morning.
Frightening? For the gator.
People in the neighborhood were trying to shoo it along. The gator, sensing a threat, was trying to hide. It had just been traveling along a nearby creek from one pond to another.
"Unfortunately, you just don't do that in Goose Creek at 10 o'clock on a Sunday morning," said Ron Russell, of Gator Getter Consultants, a nuisance alligator removal specialist.
If it had been a tiny raccoon, people likely would have said, "Isn't it cute?" Russell said.
That's the dilemma faced by the S.C. Natural Resources Department and its licensed contractor removal companies each time they get a nuisance call.
When it comes to gators, location matters and so does size. Officials are urging the public not to overreact every time a gator on the smaller size goes wandering.
The rule of thumb for concern about an alligator is 4 feet. Smaller than that, the reptile isn't big enough to pose a threat to much more than a turtle. Larger than that, it might take a lunge at pets like smaller dogs.
This guy was right on the line.
Alligators are the dominant swamp creature of the Southeast coast — daunting to encounter but mostly prone to shy from people.
They can grow longer than 13 feet and weigh more than a half-ton. Hunted to near extinction in the past, they are now a protected species. But they can be removed if they're a nuisance. Also, a public hunt is held each fall under a law passed by the state Legislature to control their numbers.
If they are in their own habitat, DNR encourages people to leave them alone.
Alligators tend to take a direct route from waterhole to waterhole, climbing over or through barriers. Wandering gators have been removed from spots like a second-floor porch in Mount Pleasant, a fenced-in James Island backyard and pretty regularly from beaches after getting caught in swift inlet currents.
By law, most problem or "nuisance" gators have to be killed when caught. And most nuisance calls turn out to be smaller gators, because the younger ones are more likely to move and not experienced enough to shy from threats like people.
“When alligator agents are dispatched to nuisance and emergency situations, alligators are to be humanely euthanized unless directed by the department,” said Will Dillman, DNR assistant chief of game. DNR issues permits to allow removal of nuisance gators by its licensed agents.
Russell is one of those agents. If property owners don't want to destroy the animal, he will work with them if he can.
"Education is the best tool we have," he said. "We've hammered these gators over the years. I just don't want to see one killed that didn't have to be killed."
The Goose Creek gator got lucky. There's an exception to the nuisance laws that allows a trapped alligator to be relocated as long as it's within the same property. Russell took this one down the creek to the pond where it had been headed.