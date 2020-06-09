Six takeaways from Post and Courier investigations into SC police tactics

In August 2014, protests and riots swept through Ferguson, Mo., after a white police officer shot an 18-year-old African American man, Michael Brown.

Then, in April 2015, a white police officer in North Charleston shot and killed black motorist Walter Scott during a traffic stop. Protests swept the country, fueling a national debate about police tactics and racial bias.

That year, The Post and Courier analyzed every police shooting in South Carolina since 2009, analyzed 400,000 police stops and 168,000 citations as part of its "Shots Fired" and "Pull Over" investigations.

Five years later, the findings in those reports help explain the tinder that built and ignited in the wake of George Floyd's suffocation death in Minneapolis at the hands of police. While the findings are specific to South Carolina, news organizations in other states have found similar patterns. Here's a summary of some of the most significant conclusions.

1. Finding: Police stop black people more frequently than white people, a practice that erodes community trust and creates potentially explosive confrontations.

Background: In the wake of the Walter Scott shooting in 2015, the newspaper analyzed 400,000 “police contact stops” in South Carolina’s 10 largest cities and more than 167,000 citations in Charleston and North Charleston.

Per capita, people were stopped in North Charleston at a far higher rate than any other large city in South Carolina, the newspaper found. Officers disproportionately stopped black men and women. Similar patterns were evident in Charleston and Mount Pleasant.

Stopping people for minor violations is a common police tactic designed to catch lawbreakers, but critics say it has a corrosive effect on trust in the long run and creates a police culture that criminalizes law abiding citizens.

2. Finding: Police shootings disproportionately affect minorities.

Background: The newspaper examined 225 fatal police shootings over a six-year period. While 28 percent of South Carolina’s population is black, more than half of those shot by police were black.

3. Finding: Police often cloak their actions by using boilerplate statements that they "feared for their lives."

Background: In nearly every shooting, officers explained their actions by telling investigators they feared for their lives — even cases that led to large wrongful death settlements. Such statements are needed to meet the legal justification for using deadly force, but criminologists say the use of such language also can hide abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice has prohibited some police departments from doing this. South Carolina has no such statewide requirement.

4. Finding: Officers shoot at moving cars, including some speeding away from officers.

Background: In about 25 percent of South Carolina’s shootings, officers fired into fleeing cars, a practice that many departments across the country have all but banned, including the city of Charleston. The New York City Police Department prohibited officers from shooting at moving vehicles in 1972, one of several moves that dramatically reduced shootings there. South Carolina has no statewide prohibition, but the state Criminal Justice Academy adjusted its training in the wake of "Shots Fired" to teach recruits alternatives to shooting into vehicles.

5. Finding: Investigators hold police to different standard than citizens when investigating shooting deaths.

Background: When an officer shoots someone, investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division routinely waited two or more days before interviewing officers after a shooting. Often, officers merely handed over handwritten statements. While officers get cooling-off periods, investigators typically question members of the public immediately. In one case, SLED allowed an officer who killed a Berkeley County man to email a statement through her attorney.

6. Finding: Escalation by police officers is a factor in many police shootings.

Background: Critics say new police recruits spend too much time on target practice and not enough learning de-escalation techniques. Criminal justice experts and sociologists argue that the constant pounding of pretext stops generates a sense of humiliation and fear that makes violence more likely.