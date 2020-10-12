You are the owner of this article.
Sinkhole on Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant diverts traffic

  • Updated
A sinkhole on Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant is impacting traffic Monday. 

Southbound Rifle Range is closed between Cultivation Lane and 6 Mile Road, according to Mount Pleasant police. 

The sinkhole formed in a traffic circle at the entrance to the Liberty Hill Farm subdivision, police said. 

Mount Pleasant Senior Police Officer Bill Martin said officers were helping to guide drivers around the hole but had to shut southbound traffic down completely shortly before 1 p.m. due to the volume of vehicles trying to come through. 

All southbound traffic is now being diverted back north toward Hamlin Road, Martin said. The road is expected to be shut for several hours while S.C. Department of Transportation crews assess the damage and work on a fix. 

James Law, a SCDOT spokesman, said crews were dispatched to the site but don't yet know what caused the sinkhole to form. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

