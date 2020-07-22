Since Charleston's mask ordinance was enacted, two citations have been issued

In the three weeks since Charleston leaders required people to wear masks, and then instituted heftier fines for offenders, officials have cited two people for not wearing masks.

One person, the owner of Adore Cosmetics on King Street, was cited on July 8 and fined $50 for not wearing a mask. The owner is expected in court on Aug. 3. A phone number listed for the business was out of service and the owner could not be reached for comment.

Perets Tomer, the owner of Adore Cosmetics, said he is going to pay the fine but that when he was cited his employees were wearing masks, they just weren't covering their noses.

"It's hard to breathe with the mask in the heat," Tomer said. "We're trying our best to be protective of other people."

Tomer said his business has hand sanitizer and masks available for employees and customers.

The other person, the manager of Soap Stories Cosmetics, was cited on July 17 and fined $100. The manager is expected in court on Aug. 17. The manager was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.

Charleston Livability Director Dan Riccio said his officers began patrolling and educating businesses about the new requirements when they went into effect on July 1.

Officers didn't write citations the first week, instead opting to educate people about the new law. Livability officers provided signs to businesses and talked to business owners and managers about the importance of wearing masks.

Riccio said both Adore Cosmetics and Soap Stories Cosmetics staff continued to not wear masks, including people who stood outside the business handing out soap samples.

"We provided several warnings to the Adore store and while on patrol July 8 we observed, once again, employees not wearing masks," Riccio said. "For Soap Stories, we issued them several warnings, as well. Last Friday an office patrolling saw two employees up front not wearing masks while engaging with the public."

On July 1, Charleston's mask ordinance went into effect with $50 fines for offenders after warnings. Two weeks later, Charleston City Council decided to up the penalties for offenders because the positive number of coronavirus cases was continuing to rise in the city, making Charleston the epicenter of the South Carolina hotspot.

In the weeks South Carolina and Charleston County have been in the news for the ongoing rise of positive coronavirus cases, people have gone to Facebook to learn of and report businesses that aren't enforcing mask usage, in an effort to support businesses that are keeping employees and patrons safe. The group "Maskless Merchants in Charleston, SC, and surrounding areas" includes over 500 people who have shared their experiences at different stores in the Charleston area.

