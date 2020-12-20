Since 1949, SC's Parris Island was the only place women trained to be Marines. Until now.

BEAUFORT — Since 1949, South Carolina's Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island has been the only place in the country where women would earn the title held by the few and the proud.

But, in a historic first announced this past week, 60 female recruits will begin training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 2021. The California military base has traditionally only trained men born west of the Mississippi River, while Parris Island trained men and women.

“In an effort to forge Marines of the highest quality, we must give them every opportunity to succeed,” Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, the commanding general for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, said in a news release. “This is the first time we are able to give Marines who graduate from MCRD San Diego the same integrated experience that many of their peers at Parris Island have received already.”

While the move opens more avenues for women to train in the Marine Corps, some defense policy experts speculate the move could make Parris Island vulnerable to closures down the line.

Military installations are always worried about the potential for a BRAC: an act of Congress that stands for Base Realignment and Closure. Parris Island is a valuable asset to the Department of Defense, said Mackenzie Eaglen, a research fellow at the nonprofit American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

But when a base loses a distinct ability, such as being the only place where women train, it makes them less valuable and it could be a deciding factor for Congress to shutter Parris Island if needed.

"Having something special or unique or exclusive is part of what makes different military installations strong," Eaglen said. "So, it does make them vulnerable."

Speculation has grown about closing Parris Island in the wake of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act passed last year.

Included in the bill was an amendment that required the boot camp’s training to become fully co-ed in five years. In South Carolina, men and women both train separately at the base, but do not participate in every activity together.

Parris Island has been working diligently to meet the mandate.

The first-ever gender-integrated company, consisting of one female platoon and five male platoons, graduated from Parris Island in March 2019. Several more co-ed companies have completed training together there since then.

But South Carolina panicked after Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger said in a Military.com news story in October that he would consider closing the branch’s two existing training locations — Parris Island and San Diego — and opening a new base if they can’t meet the requirement.

This led to vocal outcries from Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, R-S.C., and was a major campaign point for U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace in her tight race against Democrat U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race in November.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Lexington, the senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, also introduced the Parris Island Protection Act, which prohibits federal funds from being used to close or plan the closure of the historic base.

Gen. William Grimsley, secretary of South Carolina's Veterans' Affairs Department, said he was happy about the move to train women on the West Coast and said he doesn't believe it'll cause harm to Parris Island.

"I applaud the Marine Corps for expanding training," Grimsley said. "In South Carolina, we have an entire battalion trained and equipped to train women. I don't think it puts Parris Island at great risk."

Military budgets and base closures can often be unpredictable and highly political, Eaglen said. While everything is subject to change when President-elect Joe Biden takes office, it's not likely the base will close anytime soon based on defense budgets working through the cogs of Washington.

"Congress is not in the mood to deal with that," Eaglen said. "Base closures will not be as likely under a Biden administration."

The female recruits being shipped to San Diego will follow the training model Parris Island has been using the past two years. Marine Corps officials have said that co-ed training has been successful so far.

"If anything, it went a little better because there's a little bit more competition with (each platoon) going, 'No, we need to beat them,' or 'We can't let them beat us,'" retired Maj. Gen. William Mullen, former head of the Marine Corps Training and Education Command, told Military.com last year. "So there was a little bit of that effect. But, other than that, there was no real difference."

Parris Island was first used by Marines in the 1890s. Since then, thousands of young men and women have come through boot camp. Female Marines have trained there since Feb. 23, 1949.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island is a huge part of South Carolina's identity and a major player in the Palmetto State's economy.

In addition to contributing to national security, the nearly 20-square-mile island has brought large amounts of financial stimulus to the state. Around $739 million in economic activity annually is generated by the Recruit Depot. This is associated with approximately 6,130 jobs and $344 million in labor income.

Eaglen also said the prospect of closing Parris Island and San Diego to open a third location is not cost-effective for the military, increasing the chances of survival for the existing Marine Corps training camps.