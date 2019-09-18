Horry County prosecutors succeeded Wednesday in their second attempt to convict Sidney Moorer in the 2013 kidnapping of his former mistress, who is still missing.

Moorer, 43, will serve two concurrent 30-year sentences for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap, in addition to the 10 years he is serving for obstructing a police investigation.

The jury in Moorer's first kidnapping trial deadlocked in 2016. They never saw surveillance footage of Moorer and his wife, Tammy Moorer, cleaning their truck and then burning the rags they used five days after 20-year-old Heather Elvis disappeared.

Prosecutors introduced the footage in the retrial.

Elvis and Sidney Moorer had broken up in November, prosecutors said. By December, rumors were flying that Elvis was pregnant with his child.

Tammy Moorer was sentenced in October 2018 to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors introduced phone records and video surveillance showing the couple drove around Elvis' work and home before they disabled the navigation system in their truck, bought a pregnancy test at Walmart and called Elvis from a pay phone.

Phone records show Elvis left her home around 2 a.m. and drove to a boat landing, where her vehicle was later found empty.

"She was down there waiting for who she thought was the prince charming of her story," Senior Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay said in closing statements. "I'm sure she thought, 'this is my happy ending.' "