Shrimp season opens in SC as restaurant demand is skewed by coronavirus

South Carolina's nearshore waters are open to shrimp trawling as of Wednesday morning, starting the season for one of the state's most popular products under a cloud of uncertainty.

Because of restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, many restaurants are still easing back into dine-in service, and the tourists who usually flock to the Lowcountry in the spring have not come.

That's deeply cut into business for Cindy Tarvin at Tarvin Seafood, which sorts and delivers the shrimp as well as running two boats.

About 80 percent of the company's business is supplying local restaurants, and as they shut down, that demand dried up. Restaurant orders are now between a quarter and a third of normal, Tarvin said.

Retail sales have doubled, but it's not enough to make up the difference.

Even for the sellers who mostly eschew restaurants, the picture isn't rosy. Tommy Edwards, a Shem Creek shrimper of 47 years, worried that the season for nearshore shrimp trawling had opened too late and that the large spring roe shrimp will quickly disappear.

Provisional waters 3 miles from shore have been open since April 15, but provide a smaller catch, said Edwards, who has frequently sold out his catch this spring. Wednesday saw the opening of closer trawling grounds, from 3 miles offshore to roughly the state's beaches.

But there's always a range of opinions among shrimpers about when to open. Craig Reeves, a captain and shrimp processor from Beaufort, said opening later and coordinating with Florida and Georgia's start dates would be better so that boats from out of state don't overfish South Carolina waters.

"In a normal year, this is one of the most stressful periods of time, trying to figure this out," said Mel Bell, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources' director of fisheries management. "Now, it's not a normal year. It’s even more difficult."

This season that decision was complicated by a lack of information because DNR had to pause its monthly trawl that samples the shrimp population and tells officials how many have already spawned. The agency wants to make sure enough eggs have been laid to ensure another generation of shrimp later in the year.

Operating the boat that drags a net along the harbor floor has not been possible under social distancing guidelines, one of several scientific research efforts that have been paused or slowed in the age of coronavirus.

These days, South Carolina waters are mostly dominated by the white shrimp that show up in the spring and fall, sometimes persisting into the winter if it's mild. The summertime catch of brown shrimp, or "brownies," has severely dwindled; the species prefers cooler winters, Bell said, and generally warming waters along the Atlantic may be leading to their decline.

Reeves and Edwards both said the brownies that do show up are tiny, and it's often not worth it to trawl for them.

Likewise, the shrimpers who catch the shellfish have also disappeared. While the state used to issue about 1,500 licenses for trawling in the early 1980s, Bell said, it's now giving out between 300 and 400.

With an increasing population at the shoreline, some are opting to sell dock space for developments. In other cases, the demands of fielding orders, setting up deliveries or in-person sales and actually finding shrimp can be challenging for small outfits, Edwards said. Shrimp's location can change dramatically based on the direction the wind is blowing on a given day.

But some businesses are working to continue to support the industry even in tough times. Mike Lata, chef-partner at FIG and sister restaurant The Ordinary, opens those restaurants to a slimmed-down dine-in service on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, respectively.

The lobster roll served at The Ordinary on Tuesdays is now a shrimp roll. Even with a depressed tourist market, Lata said he hoped locals would come out and eat at the restaurants "that have been there for them on occasion after occasion."

"I believe that people in Charleston have very discerning tastes, and I think they're lovers of seafood," Lata said. "I think that they're going to come out and eat a lot of that stuff."