It's time. Those words from Shem Creek shrimper Tommy Edwards sum up the Friday closing of the commercial shrimping season that ran a little longer than usual.

The catch in the most bountiful waters was extended by about two weeks as a result of relatively warmer waters and a good final weeks' haul that showed improvement from the relatively weak results earlier in the fall.

The netting finally slowed down last weekend and by Wednesday, shrimpers were reporting little or no catch out of McClellanville, about 40 miles north of Mount Pleasant.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources closed the season partly because the catch showed signs of waning but also to leave enough shrimp in the water to spawn a strong spring crop.

The late closing "has given shrimpers working in the ocean who wish to continue to trawl for the remainder of the season an opportunity to perhaps harvest more of the larger white shrimp which showed up late in the season in December and January," said Mel Bell, DNR fisheries management director.

Northeast winds and storms through late fall pushed the much-hoped-for late run of big shrimp into South Carolina waters from North Carolina. That run helped salvage a poor year.

More than 260,000 pounds of shrimp were pulled in from state waters in December — about 40,000 pounds more than usual for the month. But the year in total wasn't a good one. Through December, about 2.2 million pounds were netted, about a half-million pounds less than usual.

DNR computes its annual average using a five-year mean, or the average catch of the past five years' totals.

The season started out with a good spring crop, but the fall catch came in very low before things picked up, Bell said.

The closure, so far, affects state waters roughly within 3 miles of the coast, where most of the catch tends to be netted.

A few larger shrimp boats will continue to drop nets in federal waters beyond 3 miles, which tend to stay open later and sometimes don't close. But for most local shrimpers that uncertain catch isn't worth the expense of the trip.

Shrimpers working out of McClellanville have trawled waters from 2 to 3 miles out and haven't come back with much, said Rutledge Leland, owner of Carolina Seafood in that town. A week of good catches tends to be followed by a week with weaker catches, however, so the late run might not be over out there.

"I'm sure some of them will be trying (federal waters) once the season closes, but it's going to be a guess," Leland said.

For the local shrimpers with smaller boats, the good late catch helps but doesn't salvage another bad season in a trend that's crippling the fleet.

The catch here is prized for its taste and texture, but it's not enough and too inconsistent to compete with Gulf of Mexico shrimp in the national retail market, much less the glutted, farm-raised import market.

The local fleet continues to barely hang in there. Many captains now hold off-season jobs to get by.