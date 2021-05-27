Shrimp boat capsizes near Morris Island, Coast Guard investigating

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Coast Guard is investigating how a shrimp boat capsized off Morris Island near Charleston Harbor the morning of May 27.
A different shrimp boat called authorities at 10:57 a.m. to report the vessel had capsized with three people on board, according to the Coast Guard.
Crews found the 35-foot Miss Kim in the water, the Coast Guard said. Multiple agencies and two civilians also responded.
It was the opening day of the 2021 season.
All three people in the water were rescued by the Charleston Metro Marine Unit and taken to Shem Creek, the Coast Guard said.
No one was injured, said Operations Specialist Joshua Pope.
May 27 is the first day of the commercial shrimping season in South Carolina when trawlers are allowed to harvest in state waters that stretch three miles from land.
Many shrimpers lined up overnight at their favorite spots so they could begin trawling early in the morning.