COLUMBIA — Two people were shot early Saturday at a Columbia bar close to where a University of South Carolina senior was kidnapped and killed a month ago.
Columbia Police released few details about the shooting at The Cotton Gin other than it happened before 2 a.m. and the two victims were in their 20s and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting took place in Five Points, a busy shopping district by day that becomes the city's popular gathering spot for college students at night.
Five Points has gone through periods of nighttime violence in recent years.
An 18-year-old man was beaten severely by eight attackers in 2011. An USC freshman waiting for a cab was paralyzed after being struck by a stray bullet fired in 2013. Three men were shot in the early morning after Five Points' St. Patrick’s Day festival last year.
The latest shooting in Five Points was less than two blocks from where Samantha Josephson got into a car outside The Bird Dog bar last month that she thought was her Uber ride.
Her body was found more than 12 hours later by hunters in a Clarendon County field. A Clarendon County man was arrested a day after Josephson's kidnapping after police found a car near Five Points matching the description of the one that picked her up. Authorities said they found Josephson's blood and cell phone in the car.
Josephson's killing shocked the country and led Uber to start push notifications for riders with safety tips that they verify the car and driver they ordered.
In Five Points, a designated, police-monitored area iis set up for people to meet ride-hiring cars ordered from phone apps. And a number of bars pledged to have bouncers escort customers to their rides home in the first hour after closing.
Despite recent violent incidents, Five Points remains a safe place, said Alex Waelde, a former Five Points bar owner who runs the Drinking Ticket account on Twitter popular with USC students.
"I think there will always be issues that arise when you cram that many people together in one small area, but I think the city of Columbia police and Five Points bar owners are doing their best with the resources they have," he said.