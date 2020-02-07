Shoplifting suspect who escaped from Charleston police captured at home in Sumter

A shoplifting suspect who escaped Charleston police custody Wednesday was captured Friday afternoon in Sumter.
Javondra Shaidasha McLeod, 22, was arrested at her home on Gaines Road in Sumter, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman.
In addition to one count of shoplifting, McLeod faces one count each of unlawful escape and assault on police while resisting arrest, Francis said.
About 7 p.m. Wednesday, McLeod was in a Charleston police transport vehicle on her way to the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston to be booked on the shoplifting charge when she started yelling at the driver and saying she couldn't breathe, the spokesman said.
After arriving at the jail, the driver opened the vehicle's rear doors to check on her, Francis said. During the drive, McLeod was able to free one hand from her handcuffs and started assaulting the officer with the cuffs after they arrived outside the jail.
The officer said he "suddenly saw her hands coming from behind her," according to an incident report.
During the struggle, the officer got McLeod to the ground and was able to stop her from assaulting him but she continued "twitching lurching in an attempt to free herself, which she successfully accomplished," the report said.
The officer suffered a small cuts above his right eyebrow, on his left forearm and on the top of his head, the report said. He told authorities he did not wish to be transported to a hospital.
McLeod ran away after a struggle, he said. Authorities searched the area around the jail for several hours without success.
According to another incident report, the shoplifting occurred about two hours earlier, at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Belk department store at the Citadel Mall.
A store employee saw two women "concealing a suitcase belonging to Belk's," the report said. Inside the suitcase was about $3,203 worth of unpurchased clothes.
An unidentified woman was seen on store cameras taking men's jeans before meeting McLeod in the women's section about 5:07 p.m., the report said.
After moving around the store and taking several items, the two women "began shoving the unpurchased items into the suitcase," the report said.
McLeod tried to leave the store with the suitcase but was stopped by mall security after exiting an elevator. The other woman was not captured.