top story

Shooting reported in downtown Charleston

  • Updated
Police crime scene tape (copy)

Charleston police are on scene after a shooting was reported downtown.

Charleston Police Department Spokesman Charles Francis said that around 1:30 a.m. on April 5, two men were shot inside an apartment at the Robert Mills Manor housing complex, at 59 Beaufain Street. Both men were transported to the hospital. 

Francis did not have information on the medical condition of the men. No arrests have been made, and people with information can call 843-743-7200 to reach a CPD detective. 

Check back for more on this developing story. 

Reach Chloe Johnson at 843-735-9985. Follow her on Twitter @_ChloeAJ.

