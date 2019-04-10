Regional Medical Center

One person was shot at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg on Wednesday, and one individual is in custody, law enforcement and hospital officials said.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting around 8:45 a.m. in the hospital's emergency department.

The person who was shot and injured is in surgery, said Alex Sargeant, a Regional Medical Center spokesperson. An update on the victim's condition was not immediately available. 

With the exception of the emergency department, the hospital has returned to normal operations after Orangeburg County sheriff's deputies conducted a room-by-room search. 

The emergency department remains on lockdown. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

