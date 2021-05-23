Shooting outside Dorchester Road bar leaves 1 dead

A man was shot and killed early May 23 outside a Dorchester Road bar authorities said.
Just after 1 a.m., a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling in a parking lot at 8484 Dorchester Road, when he heard shots.
The deputy found a man with a gunshot wound in the torso, said Lt. Rick Carson of the department. The man was taken to Trident Medical Center where he died at about 3 a.m.
Authorities haven't released the man's identity, pending notification of the victim's family. Carson said detectives haven't named a suspect yet.