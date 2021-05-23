You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Shooting outside Dorchester Road bar leaves 1 dead

Dorchester County Sheriff

A man was shot and killed early May 23 outside a Dorchester Road bar authorities said.

Just after 1 a.m., a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling in a parking lot at 8484 Dorchester Road, when he heard shots.

The deputy found a man with a gunshot wound in the torso, said Lt. Rick Carson of the department. The man was taken to Trident Medical Center where he died at about 3 a.m.

Authorities haven't released the man's identity, pending notification of the victim's family. Carson said detectives haven't named a suspect yet.

Reach Tony Bartelme at 843-937-5554. Follow him on Twitter @tbartelme.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News