Shooting on King Street injures 1 in downtown Charleston

One person was injured in a shooting as the sun rose over downtown Charleston on Friday morning.

Charleston police said officers were called to King and Clifford streets just before 6:15 a.m.

Medical University Hospital is treating the injured person, police spokesman Charles Francis said. Police haven't announced any arrests or suspects.

Police were still at the scene as of 8 a.m., with a section of King Street blocked between Market and Clifford streets as investigators worked to collect evidence. Several officers and detectives were on hand, as well as a police dog. The area is home to several shops, antique outlets and restaurants. 

Police said anyone with information can call the on-duty detective at 843-743-7200.

