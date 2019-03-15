The death of a woman last week in Adams Run is being investigated as a homicide, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
On March 6, a man searching for his dog reported finding the body of a female on the side of a dirt road shortly before noon. Deputies responded to the scene along Parkers Ferry Road.
The woman, whose identity has not been been publicly released, had been shot.
The Sheriff's Office said investigators at the time suspected foul play because there was no indication of suicide, but officials initially did not say whether the death was considered a homicide.
Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, said Friday that detectives have interviewed a number of people, including a 30-year-old man arrested on unrelated outstanding charges. Detectives continue to investigate that man's possible involvement in the killing, Antonio said. He has not been charged with any crime related to the homicide.
The death is the second homicide investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office this year. There have been 15 homicides in the tri-county area.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.