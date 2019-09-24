Police are investigating a double shooting on the East Side of Charleston that left one dead and another injured.

Families have clustered around the crime scene tape on Stroble Lane for hours, waiting for word on whether their relative was the body lying under a sheet. An injured person was taken to Medical University Hospital. The victims haven't been identified.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds stood at an East Side corner for the second time in four days as officers combed the streets.

Like Saturday’s shooting, in which a 23-year-old man was gunned down on Harris Street, Reynolds believed the attack was an isolated incident between acquaintances.

With as many stolen guns and unsettled arguments as there are in Charleston, he said, back-to-back fatalities are inevitable.

“We make arrests all the time,” he said. “But my goal isn’t to solve these cases, it’s to prevent them.”

“You’re not going to have a safe environment, you’re not going to have a pleasant environment ... until we’re all working together,” councilman Robert Mitchell said at the scene. “It’s not going to be overnight.”

Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

The East Side neighborhood has experienced a number of shootings in the past few months, and tensions are rising.

In August, a sous-chef at The Darling Oyster Bar on King Street was shot down outside his East Side apartment after a confrontation. Mayor John Tecklenburg said at the time, "This kind of activity is not Charleston. It’s not who we are.”