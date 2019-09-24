Police returned to the East Side of Charleston on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

It's the latest in a string of homicides that have frustrated residents' and officials' attempts at a safer neighborhood.

Families clustered around the crime scene tape on Stroble Lane for hours after the 3:15 p.m. call, waiting for word on whether their relative was the body lying under a sheet. An injured person was taken to Medical University Hospital. The victims haven't been identified.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds stood at an East Side corner for the second time in four days as officers combed the streets.

Like Saturday’s shooting, in which a 23-year-old man was gunned down on Harris Street, Reynolds believed the attack was an isolated incident between acquaintances.

With as many stolen guns and unsettled arguments as there are in Charleston, he said, back-to-back fatalities are inevitable.

“We make arrests all the time,” he said. “But my goal isn’t to solve these cases, it’s to prevent them.”

Councilman Robert Mitchell stopped by the scene on his way to a City Council meeting to remind residents to maintain unity.

“You’re not going to have a safe environment, you’re not going to have a pleasant environment ... until we’re all working together,” Councilman Robert Mitchell said at the scene. “It’s not going to be overnight.”

Mayor John Tecklenburg said of the shooting: “It is tragic that human life is ever lost this way. It traumatizes a neighborhood when this occurs."

Tecklenburg said Charleston police are “on it.”

Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

The East Side neighborhood has experienced a number of shootings in the past few months, and tensions are rising.

In August, a sous-chef at The Darling Oyster Bar on King Street was shot down outside his East Side apartment after a confrontation. Tecklenburg said at the time, "This kind of activity is not Charleston. It’s not who we are.”

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.