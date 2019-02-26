A woman is dead following a shooting Tuesday night at Citadel Mall in West Ashley.
Officers were called at 5:37 p.m. to a report of shots heard in the area of the mall's parking lot, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
Witnesses told officers they heard a man and a woman arguing around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. Shots followed.
The male drove away from the scene, Francis said. The female wrecked her vehicle in the parking lot and was discovered deceased inside.
Further information was not immediately available from the police department Tuesday night.
The shooting is the third homicide in Charleston police jurisdiction so far this year.