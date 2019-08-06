A shooting at a Moncks Corner mobile home park left one person dead Tuesday night.
Officers were called at 5:35 p.m. to the mobile home park on Shannonwood Drive, according to the Moncks Corner Police Department.
Authorities found the victim in the driveway of 301 Shannonwood Dr., said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
While the victim's name was not released Tuesday, police said he was a 30-year-old black male.
Officers and Berkeley County sheriff's deputies were able to identify 17-year-old Justin Kymir Juan Woods as the suspect, police said. They tracked Woods to 1206 St. Johns Ave. in Moncks Corner and took him into custody.
Woods was cooperating with detectives, police said. A murder charge is pending.
Tuesday's shooting was the first homicide in the Moncks Corner police jurisdiction this year and the 40th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.