Shooters at large after husband of new CofC provost killed in downtown Charleston

A new College of Charleston official and her husband were targeted in an attempted robbery Friday morning, which ended with the man fatally shot.
Tom DiLorenzo was with his wife Suzanne Austin, the college’s newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, when a gunman opened fire shortly after 6 a.m., according to the college.
DiLorenzo, 63, was struck down near King and Clifford streets, police spokesman Charles Francis said, and taken to Medical University Hospital, where he died.
Austin wasn’t physically injured.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Charleston police declined to answer any additional questions. Police haven't announced any arrests or named any suspects.
DiLorenzo had recently retired from the University of North Dakota after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs for seven years.
He and Austin had moved to Charleston just weeks ago, according to a statement from the college.
Austin, a historian of epidemiology, took office as one of the College of Charleston’s top-ranking officials earlier this month.
She came to Charleston after spending nine years as the senior vice provost and senior international officer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
In her new role, Austin serves as a key member of President Andrew Hsu’s senior staff, where she oversees academic programs and faculty affairs.
"This is a moment of great sorrow for the entire College of Charleston community," Hsu said in a statement. "In this difficult time, I want to express heartfelt condolences to Suzanne and the Austin and DiLorenzo families. It is imperative that we, as a campus community, come together now to support Suzanne and her family as they mourn the untimely loss of a husband and father."
Police were at the scene as of 8 a.m., with a section of King Street blocked between Market and Clifford streets as investigators worked to collect evidence. Several officers and detectives were on hand, as well as a police dog. Police were seen knocking on business' doors before they opened Friday morning.
The shooting occurred along a stretch of King Street populated by boutique shops, antique and jewelry stores and a handful of restaurants.
Almost nothing is open at that time of day, and the area is generally quiet with the exception of a passing trash truck or street sweeper. Foot traffic mostly consists of walkers, joggers and dog strollers looking to get some exercise before the sun rises and the crushing heat of a Charleston summer day sets in. Just beyond the commercial corridor, to the west, is a densely populated residential neighborhood known as Harleston Village.
The shooting comes less than a week after a spate of three shootings last weekend in which two people were killed. One shooting just blocks away on Magazine Street, left two people with injuries.
Robberies, shootings and other violent crime are uncommon in the central tourism district. Police keep a steady presence in the area and portions of King Street and the bustling Charleston City Market hub are under the watchful eye of surveillance cameras. Still, crime does occur on occasion.
The area south of Spring Street had a spate of holdups in 2015, including a brazen daylight heist of $700,000 in merchandise from Demetre Jewelers on King Street, just a few blocks from the scene of Friday’s shooting.
That same year, an Upstate family of three was robbed at gunpoint and two men at knifepoint in separate incidents while walking near the popular Battery sea wall.
Perhaps the most notorious incident occurred on April 24, 1994, when Georgia tourist Elliot Davis was gunned down by robbers while walking with his girlfriend near the corner of Church and Chalmers streets. The killing attracted wide attention, as Davis, 31, was the first tourist killed in Charleston in more than 25 years. That case remains unsolved.
Police said anyone with information can call the on-duty detective at 843-743-7200.
Glenn Smith contributed to this report.