Shooter at large after husband of new CofC provost killed in downtown Charleston

A new College of Charleston official and her husband were targeted in an attempted robbery on Friday morning, which ended with the man being fatally shot and the two robbers fleeing.
Tom DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne Austin, were walking downtown when two robbers demanded money from them near King and Clifford streets, Charleston police said.
DiLorenzo, 63, was shot about 6:15 a.m. and died of his injury at Medical University Hospital, according to the Charleston County coroner.
His wife Suzanne Austin, the college's newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, wasn't physically injured.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Charleston police declined to answer questions about the shooting. Police haven't announced any arrests or named any suspects.
DiLorenzo had recently retired from the University of North Dakota after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs for seven years.
He and Austin moved to Charleston just weeks ago, according to a statement from the college.
Austin, a historian of epidemiology, took office as one of the College of Charleston’s top-ranking officials earlier this month.
She came to Charleston after spending nine years as senior vice provost and senior international officer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Austin serves as a key member of college President Andrew Hsu’s senior staff, where she oversees academic programs and faculty affairs.
"This is a moment of great sorrow for the entire College of Charleston community," Hsu said in a statement. "In this difficult time, I want to express heartfelt condolences to Suzanne and the Austin and DiLorenzo families. It is imperative that we, as a campus community, come together now to support Suzanne and her family as they mourn the untimely loss of a husband and father."
Hsu declined to make any additional comments to The Post and Courier.
Police were at the crime scene for several hours after the shooting; a section of King Street was blocked between Market and Clifford streets as investigators worked to collect evidence. Several officers and detectives were on hand, as was a police dog. Police were seen knocking on business' doors before they opened Friday morning.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Friday morning's shooting was a "a cruel act of violence that has no place in our city."
"Our hearts go out to Mr. DiLorenzo's family and friends, and to the whole College of Charleston community at this terrible time," he said in a statement.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds characterized the event as a "tragic, isolated incident," Tecklenburg said, and officers are working to identify the robbers.
"Neither the City of Charleston nor our Police Department will rest until the people who committed this terrible crime have been brought to justice," he said.
The shooting occurred along a stretch of King Street populated by boutique shops, antique and jewelry stores and a handful of restaurants.
Almost nothing is open at that time of day and the area is generally quiet with the exception of a passing trash truck or street sweeper. Foot traffic mostly consists of walkers, joggers and dog strollers looking to get some exercise before the sun rises and the crushing heat of a Charleston summer day sets in. Just beyond the commercial corridor, to the west, is a densely populated residential neighborhood known as Harleston Village.
The shooting comes less than a week after a spate of three shootings last weekend in which two people were killed. One shooting just blocks away on Magazine Street, left two people with injuries.
Robberies, shootings and other violent crime are uncommon in the central tourism district. Police keep a steady presence in the area and portions of King Street and the bustling Charleston City Market hub are under the watchful eye of surveillance cameras. Still, crime does occur on occasion.
Councilman Mike Seekings represents residents living near the shooting site and also is an adjunct professor at the College of Charleston. He said he met Suzanne Austin in passing, but didn’t meet her husband.
Seekings said he walked from his Montagu Street home to the site of the crime after he found out about the shooting. Walking back toward Roper Hospital, he said he stopped and talked with about 20 people about what happened.
“We are a neighborhood that looks out for each other,” Seekings said. “It’s a peaceful community that houses residents, the College of Charleston, businesses — it’s a very close-knit community.”
Seekings said people in his neighborhood are grieving for the victim and his family, but they are also shocked and want answers.
He’s heard from residents and business and property owners along the King Street corridor.
“Think about what’s happened on King Street in the last 60 days,” Seekings said. “This is another sort of bone-jarring event in a series that have put King Street on high alert. They have a certain and understandable level of unease.”
The King Street corridor, already under constraints because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was also the site of a riot and protests that take place regularly.
The residents in the Harleston Village neighborhood, though not right next to White Point Garden, are anxious, especially with ongoing protests and threats of violence on Sundays.
“We as a city have to do everything we can to make sure our citizens are safe,” Seekings said.
The area south of Spring Street had a spate of holdups in 2015, including a brazen daylight heist of $700,000 in merchandise from Demetre Jewelers on King Street, just a few blocks from the site of Friday’s shooting.
That same year, an Upstate family of three was robbed at gunpoint and two men at knifepoint in separate incidents while walking near the popular Battery sea wall.
Perhaps the most notorious incident occurred on April 24, 1994, when Georgia tourist Elliot Davis was gunned down by robbers while walking with his girlfriend near the corner of Church and Chalmers streets. The killing attracted wide attention, as Davis, 31, was the first tourist killed in Charleston in more than 25 years. That case remains unsolved.
Police said anyone with information can call the on-duty detective at 843-743-7200.
Glenn Smith contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.