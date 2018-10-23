It was a shoe print, North Charleston investigators say, that led them to zero in on the suspect they contend shot and killed a man in his own home during a late-night poker game two months ago.

The arrest of Elijah Prioleau, 24, came more than two months after police say he and another man forced their way into the Salamander Road home of an area real estate agent, Harold Hutzler, 54. Prioleau, whose last known address is 2718 E. Surry Drive in North Charleston, is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Following his Monday arrest, Prioleau appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday morning, however, he will remain detained at the Charleston County jail until he appears before a circuit court judge since a magistrate in South Carolina cannot grant bail for a murder charge. While several friends and family members of Hutzler's were present in court Tuesday, none of them delivered statements. They also declined comment following the hearing. Listening in via a video conferencing monitor from jail, Prioleau did not speak.

But newly released arrest affidavits further illustrate a chaotic scene inside Hutzler's home the night authorities said Prioleau burst into the man's home and ultimately killed him.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 5, Hutzler was hosting a group poker game. Sometime before 1 a.m., one of Hutzler's guests stepped outside the back of the house for a smoke after their last game wrapped, according to the affidavit. That's when authorities say Prioleau and another man — their faces covered by ski masks — forced him back inside and demanded the group's money.

One of the guests objected, the affidavit stated, and a fight broke out.

Hutzler stood up from his seat, and Prioleau fired at least one round at his torso, the affidavits said. Hutzler dropped to the floor and died at the scene shortly thereafter, police said. The two men in masks fled — it was Prioleau's shoe that left an impression in some wet soil near the home, according to the affidavit.

While officers were canvassing the area, they received a report of a man who matched Prioleau's description at a Holiday Inn a few blocks from the crime scene, trying to clean dirt from his body and clothing, according to the affidavit. Once officers confronted him and he was detained for questioning, Prioleau denied being at Hutzler's house and insisted he was not one of the invited guests. A witness from the poker game later identified Prioleau from a photo lineup.

Meanwhile, back at the scene, authorities had collected at least one fresh shoe impression in the wet soil, according to the affidavit.

FBI technicians later matched a cast of Prioleau's shoe print left behind near the crime scene to the bottom of the suspect's shoe, the affidavit stated.

The North Charleston Police Department, however, did not arrest Prioleau until it acted on a tip Monday concerning Prioleau's location, spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

When police responded to a home on East Surrey Drive, Prioleau was nowhere to be found. But officers later spotted him riding a bike in the area near East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road, authorities said. That's when he was captured.