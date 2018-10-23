A shoe print led North Charleston investigators to a suspect they contend fatally shot a man during a late-night poker game two months ago, they said Tuesday.

Police say Elijah Prioleau, 24, and another man forced their way into the Salamander Road home of real estate agent Harold Hutzler, 54, and opened fire. Prioleau, a resident of East Surrey Drive in North Charleston, faces charges of murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Following his Monday arrest, Prioleau appeared the next day for a bond hearing, though a presiding magistrate could not by law set bail on the murder charge.

While several friends and family members of Hutzler's were present in court Tuesday, none of them delivered statements. They declined to comment after the hearing. Listening via a video conferencing monitor from jail, Prioleau also did not speak.

But newly released arrest affidavits further illustrate a chaotic scene inside Hutzler's home the night authorities said Prioleau burst in.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 5, Hutzler was hosting a group poker game. Sometime before 1 a.m., one of Hutzler's guests stepped outside the back of the house for a smoke after their last game wrapped up, according to the affidavits. That's when authorities said Prioleau and another man — their faces covered by ski masks — forced him back inside and demanded the group's money.

Police have not publicly identified any other suspects in the case.

One of the guests objected, the affidavits stated, and a fight broke out.

Hutzler stood up from his seat, and Prioleau fired at least one round at his torso, the affidavit said. Hutzler dropped to the floor and died at the scene, police said. The two men in masks ran away, according to the affidavits.

While officers were canvassing the area, they received a report of a man who matched Prioleau's description at a Holiday Inn a few blocks from the crime scene, trying to clean dirt from his body and clothing, according to the affidavit. Officers confronted him and detained him for questioning, but Prioleau denied being at Hutzler's house and insisted he was not one of the guests. He was allowed to go.

Meanwhile, investigators collected at least one fresh shoe impression in the wet soil behind the house, according to the affidavits.

FBI technicians later matched a cast of the shoe print left near the crime scene to Prioleau's shoe, the affidavits stated.

A witness from the poker game also identified Prioleau from a photo lineup.

The North Charleston Police Department did not arrest Prioleau until it got a tip Monday about his location, spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Officers found him riding a bike near East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road.