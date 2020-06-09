Sheriff Knight wins GOP primary in Dorchester County

Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight easily won the GOP primary Tuesday with 58 percent of the vote, turning back a second challenge from former Summerville Police officer Mike Turner, who had 42 percent.
With no Democratic challengers, the Republican primary victory practically assures Knight's win in November.
This is the second time Knight has defeated Turner. Back in 2012, Turner lost to Knight by a 62 percent-32 percent margin in the Republican primary.
Knight has been county sheriff since 2009. He is a former Dorchester County magistrate and captain with State Law Enforcement Division.
With his reelection, Knight is hoping to increase his number of deputies to address Dorchester County's population growth.
In other races, unofficial election results in Dorchester County were:
In the County Council District 4 GOP primary, challenger Todd Friddle defeated incumbent Larry Hargett by a 58 percent to 42 percent margin.
In the Statehouse District 113 Democratic primary, incumbent Marvin Pendarvis defeated challenger Raniesha J Holmes, 71 percent to 29 percent.
In the Statehouse District 109 Democratic primary, the race appeared headed to a runoff. Deon Tedder led James Johnson III and Jeff Wilder with 41 percent of votes to Johnson's 34 percent and Wilder's 25 percent.
In the Statehouse District 94 GOP primary, Gil Gatch is expected to defeat Evan Guthrie with 63 percent of the vote to Guthrie's 37 percent.
In the Statehouse District 94 Democratic primary, Patricia Cannon had 60 percent of the vote to Damian Daly at 40 percent.
Dorchester County experienced its largest absentee ballot turnout ever in a primary with this election. It was approximately five times more than any primary before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a county spokesperson.
The results are unofficial until certified later this week.